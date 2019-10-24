British officials create 41-mile detour for 65-foot-long road closure

Talk about taking the long way home.

Motorists in southwest England will need to pay special attention when driving through Dorset County next week, where officials are putting a 41-mile detour around a 65-foot stretch of construction work.

The diversion will take drivers along several roads and into another county before heading back into Dorset County. Local residents have blasted the council’s decision.

“It’s just crazy and there doesn’t seem to be any logic to it,” said Heather Chapman, who runs a camping business near the closure.

The small section of road A352 in Godmanstone, Dorset, will be closed Monday through Friday while construction crews work on a new sewage system, The Telegraph reported. The Dorset County Council approved the massive diversion, calling it necessary as it “has to be suitable for the type of traffic that would normally use the closed section.”

The detour is estimated to take an hour to complete. The closed portion of the road would take just over two seconds to travel at the 30 mph speed limit.

The council acknowledged that most residents will ignore the lengthy detour and use smaller roads to get around the construction work. Anyone caught using the closed stretch of road will be fined $1,291.