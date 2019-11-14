British man jailed after calling 911 dozens of times to belch, report says

A British man who reportedly serenaded 911 dispatchers with his belches because he was bored will now face a true test of patience – 24 weeks inside in a prison cell.

Rhys Pilott, of Peterborough, received the sentence Thursday after previously admitting to causing a public nuisance and using a communication network to cause annoyance, Sky News reports.

Prosecutor Anthea Harris alleged that Pilott, during the month of September, dialed the British equivalent of 911 more than 30 times and was heard in the calls “audibly belching down the phone line.”

“When he was arrested, he continued to belch,” she reportedly told a court. “He said to police ‘if you’re bored, prank call the police. It’s fun’.”

Pilott’s lawyer argued that he has learning difficulties and the calls — despite being made “partly due to boredom” — were not “malicious or callous,” according to Sky News.

But District Judge Ken Sheraton wasn’t amused, saying that Pilott “knows what he is doing.”

“Whatever the reason for this persistent ringing of the emergency services, you’ve got to realize that you’re creating all sorts of difficulties for the emergency services and inevitably for yourself because you end up going to prison,” he told the 28-year-old during sentencing.

“I understand fully that you’ve got some problems but it’s also clear that you know what you’re doing and you’re doing this out of boredom,” Sky News quoted Sheraton as saying. “You’ve got to find some other way of managing your time or prison sentences will get longer and longer.”

Pilott, during the hearing Thursday, admitted to two additional offenses linked to an incident in September in which he appeared naked in public and cursed at police, Sky News reports. The network says he also has been convicted three times in the past for making hoax bomb threats.

The 24-week sentence was for all of his most recent offenses, it added.