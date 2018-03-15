British involved in 'dirty dancing' case goes on trial

A Cambodian court has started the trial of a British man who was among a group of foreigners arrested for allegedly posting photos on social media of sexually suggestive dancing.

Daniel Jones, who has been charged with producing pornography, appeared Thursday before the Siem Reap provincial court. He was among 10 Westerners arrested in late January for allegedly posting the photos from a party, and faces up to one year in prison if convicted.

One of the lawyers for the defendant, Ouch Sopheaktra, said the 31-year-old Jones was not granted bail and is the only one on trial because he organized the party. The other nine have been released on bail and were ordered deported last month.