British health secretary ripped after saying people can only see one parent at a time

Britain’s health secretary was forced to defend a coronavirus prevention guideline Tuesday after a TV presenter told him during an interview it was “utterly bonkers.”

Matt Hancock, in an interview with ITV’s Phillip Schofield, defended the UK’s recommendation that members of the public should not gather in groups larger than two – including in situations like trying to meet their parents – while outside of their homes.

“When it comes to parents, we have been separated for such a long time – you are actually asking us to actually pick a parent?” Schofield said.

“One at a time Phillip, so you can see one, and then you can see the other and that’s fine,” Hancock responded. “And another thing we are looking at is whether two households can come together and interact a lot more but we need to do some more science on the impact that that would have on the spread of the virus.”

“So can I see my parents like 10 minutes apart?” Schofield then asked.

“Yes, so as long as it’s only one at a time, that’s fine,” Hancock replied.

“But don’t you see that that’s utterly bonkers?” Schofield told the health official.

“No,” Hancock shot back. “It’s really important that the principle is, we don’t want large groups of people gathering. And as soon as you say ‘well not large groups,’ you have got to come to a judgment of where – so you’re making the case that you could have two people meeting two people – but you have got to have a line somewhere.”