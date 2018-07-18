British ex-Olympian admits writing lewd messages in pig’s blood in lover’s home after catching him with another woman

A former Olympian who was part of the United Kingdom’s equestrian team in the 1980 Olympic Games in Moscow admitted in court that she wrote lewd messages in her lover’s home with pig’s blood after catching him “in the arms of another woman.”

Lizzie Purbrick, 63, told Camberwell Magistrates’ Court she went to the London home of Lord David Prior in May with the pig’s blood after finding him with another woman. She admitted to a criminal damage charge, BBC reported.

The former Olympian used a garden sprayer in his Kennington home to write lewd messages on the walls that said “lady sl–“ and “big d— lord,” among other lewd language. She also drew a picture of men’s genitalia on the floor before leaving a check of about $1,300.

Purbrick reportedly played loud music while writing the messages and said she used pig’s blood on purpose because Prior “liked pigs.”

Purbrick and Prior had been dating for several years. The two were both estranged from their spouses when they got together. However, Purbrick learned her relationship was over after Prior cheated on her, her defense lawyer said.

“To put this delicately, this comes to an end when she discovers him in the arms of another woman who is married to another member of the House of Lords,” Simon Nicholls, the defense attorney said. “The whole incident she describes as cathartic and she’s now moved on. This was a one-off offense caused by the breakdown of a relationship.”

Nicholls apologized for Purbrick after she turned up in court in shorts and a t-shirt. He said she did not have time to change into something more suitable clothing that she brought with her.

Purbrick turned herself into police immediately after the incident. A neighbor “raised the alarm” after seeing blood seeping out the front door of Prior’s home, BBC reported.

Purbrick was sentenced to 120 hours of community service and was given a restraining order.

Purbrick spoke after court saying she was going to South Africa to visit her family. When asked what her trip would mean due to her community service sentence she joked, “I think I’ve got two years to do 20 hours – I didn’t listen to be honest.”

Prior was the “chairman of the Care Quality Commission from 2013 to 2015,” the BBC reported. He was a former investment banker and corporate lawyer.