Bridge repair on U.S. 20 south of Thornton resumes Monday

Crews will resume critical maintenance and safety repairs to bridges on U.S. 20 between Idaho Falls and Ashton Monday, June 5.

The Idaho Transportation Department says repairs are funded by $1.1 million in new transportation revenue from last year’s general-fund surplus.

ITD says starting at the Texas Slough bridges south of Thornton, the speed limit will be reduced to 45 mph and travel will be reduced to one lane in each direction.

ITD says work is scheduled to be complete in mid-July.

Last year, crews repaired U.S. 20 bridges at Hitt (Exit 313), County Line (Exit 318), Menan-Lorenzo (Exit 325) and Rexburg (Exit 333) overpasses, plus the bridge at Fall River south of Ashton.

