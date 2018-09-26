Brett Kavanaugh turns over calendar from summer of '82 to push back on allegations

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh has turned over his calendar from four months in 1982 to Senate investigators as he fights back against accuser Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations that he sexually assaulted her that summer.

The Senate Judiciary Committee – ahead of Thursday’s scheduled hearing with both Kavanaugh and Ford – released copies of the calendar full of scribbled notes from May, June, July and August of 1982.

“The calendars were provided pursuant to Chairman Grassley request that Judge Kavanaugh provide any and all documentary evidence he may possess relating to the allegations raised by Dr. Ford,” said George Hartmann, the press secretary for Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.

The calendar reflects the daily activities of a typical 17-year-old boy: plans to mow the grass, go to the movies, play sports, go to “beach week” and attend summer camp. It includes mentions of prom, being grounded, birthday parties, lifting weights and interviewing at Yale and Brown universities.

Ford accused Kavanaugh of trying to force himself on her during a party while she was 15 and he was 17. Speaking to The Washington Post, Ford said she believes it happened during the summer of 1982, though she can’t remember where exactly the party was or how she got there.

Kavanaugh has emphatically denied the allegations.

It’s been suggested that the calendars may be used by Kavanaugh to say there’s no evidence he attended the type of party described by Ford.

The calendar, though, references a person named “Judge.” Ford has accused a friend of Kavanaugh’s named Mark Judge of being present at the time of the alleged sexual assault.

Judge – as well as the other three people mentioned by Ford at the party, including Kavanaugh – have said they have no recollection of that party.

KAVANAUGH ACCUSER SUBMITS FOUR DECLARATIONS FROM PEOPLE SHE SAYS CORROBORATE HER ASSAULT ALLEGATIONS

Meanwhile, ahead of the hearing, Ford’s attorneys have released statements from four other people who recount Ford telling them about the accusations over the last few years. None of those people, though, claim to have had knowledge in 1982. Ford says she didn’t tell anyone until 2012.

Kavanaugh has also been accused by a second woman of exposing himself during a college party at Yale, something he has denied.

And on Wednesday, a third accuser, represented by Democratic lawyer Michael Avenatti, came forward, accusing Kavanaugh and Judge in a sworn statement of being present at parties where “gang” or “train” rapes of girls took place. Avenatti had teased the allegations for several days, but Kavanaugh has denied being involved “in any such thing.”

“That’s totally false and outrageous,” Kavanaugh said during an interview with Fox News’ Martha McCallum this week. “I’ve never done any such thing, known about any such thing.”