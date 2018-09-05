Brett Kavanaugh grilled by senators in confirmation hearing, after day of partisan fireworks

After a day of partisan fireworks, senators are getting their chance to grill Judge Brett Kavanaugh on Wednesday morning.

Kavanaugh, President Trump’s pick to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court, is appearing for day two of his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

A day earlier, chaos erupted in the hearing room as Democratic lawmakers called for delaying the proceedings and protesters repeatedly interrupted senators making opening remarks. But that was just a day of opening statements.

The interruptions from protesters continued Wednesday, even as Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley dinged Democrats for wasting time a day earlier on “disruption and disorder over procedural matters.”

“Democratic senators interrupted the hearing 63 times before lunch and in the audience 70 people were arrested yesterday who were following their lead,” Grassley said.

On Wednesday, the Republicans and Democrats on the panel are being given 30 minutes each to ask Kavanaugh questions on live television.

“Look, this is the most powerful unelected position in the most powerful country in all human history. There’s no margin for error,” Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said Wednesday on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.” “We’ve got to be sure he’s the one.”

Democrats on the panel, including a number thought to be considering a presidential run in 2020, Democrats, have sounded the alarm about Kavanaugh’s past work in Republican politics, including as a lawyer in George W. Bush’s White House.

“Judge Kavanaugh, I am concerned whether you would treat every American equally, or instead show allegiance to the political party and conservative agenda that shaped and built your career,” Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris tweeted before Wednesday’s hearing.

KAVANAUGH VOWS TO ‘KEEP AN OPEN MIND IN EVERY CASE’

The questioning could go late into the evening Wednesday, and is set to are set to continue through the week.

In his opening remarks Tuesday, Kavanaugh vowed to be “a neutral and impartial arbiter” if confirmed to the Supreme Court.

“If confirmed to the Supreme Court, I will keep an open mind in every case,” Kavanaugh said. “I will do equal right to the poor and to the rich. I will always strive to preserve the Constitution of the United States and the American rule of law.”

Kavanaugh added, “I don’t decide cases based on personal or policy preferences.”

Earlier Tuesday, protests from Democratic lawmakers and demonstrators delayed the formal start of proceedings by more than an hour. Within moments of Tuesday’s confirmation hearing kickoff, top Democrats tried to sideline the session with a rapid-fire string of objections concerning access to the nominee’s records.

The spectacle underscored the political nature of the confirmation hearings, coming two months before the midterms and as some senators gear up for a possible 2020 presidential run against President Trump. Several of those senators led the charge Tuesday in objecting to Kavanaugh.

The Capitol Police said they arrested 70 people on Tuesday.

Kavanaugh has left one of the longest paper trails of any recent Supreme Court nominee, having served for more than a decade on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals and, before that, for five years as a lawyer in the White House Counsel’s office in the George W. Bush administration.

Kavanaugh also worked for independent counsel Ken Starr for three years during the probe that led to the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton.

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, another possible 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, acknowledged he already decided to vote against Kavanaugh’s confirmation. But he pleaded to delay the vote until more documents are released.

“We should not vote now,” Booker said. “We should wait. And if we’re not waiting, we should object to your nomination.”

Democrats have specifically raised objections over how the Senate received 42,000 pages of Kavanaugh documents the night before the confirmation hearing began.

Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, in a written statement submitted for the record, on Tuesday accused Democrats of trying to “bury this committee in millions of pages of irrelevant paperwork.” He called out California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the committee’s ranking member, for wanting to search the emails of every Bush White House aide for Kavanaugh documents.

“This would have taken months and months to complete,” Grassley said. “As I have repeatedly stated, I am not going to put the American taxpayers on the hook for the Democratic leaders’ fishing expedition.”

Republicans also argued Kavanaugh is highly qualified, saying Democrats aren’t making a case that he doesn’t have the experience to sit on the high court.

“The question before us today is not what does Brett Kavanaugh think 11 years ago on a policy matter,” Nebraska Republican Sen. Ben Sasse said. “The question is whether or not he has the temperament and character to take his policy views and political preferences and put them in a box marked irrelevant and set it aside every morning when he puts on the black robe.”

Kavanaugh’s elevation from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals to replace retired Justice Anthony Kennedy would mark a generational rightward shift on the Supreme Court, raising the stakes beyond those of last year’s nomination of Neil Gorsuch.

The judge’s nomination, though, will ultimately succeed or fail depending on a handful of swing-vote senators, including vulnerable red-state Democrats and moderate pro-choice Republicans who have all said that they would withhold judgment on the nominee.

Republicans command a narrow 50-49 Senate majority, which would return to 51-49 once a Republican successor to the late Sen. John McCain is seated. While the hearing was ongoing, former Sen. Jon Kyl was named to that seat.

Republicans have little margin for error, though Vice President Pence can break a tie.

Republicans have said they hope to have Kavanaugh confirmed by a floor vote by early October, when the next Supreme Court term begins.

Fox News’ Bill Mears, Chad Pergram, and Gregg Re contributed to this report.