Brett Kavanaugh dismisses sexual assault allegations as ‘completely false’

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh dismissed accusations he sexually assaulted a woman in high school in a statement Monday.

“This is a completely false allegation. I have never done anything like what the accuser describes—to her or to anyone,” Kavanaugh said. “Because this never happened, I had no idea who was making this accusation until she identified herself yesterday.”

“I am willing to talk to the Senate Judiciary Committee in any way the Committee deems appropriate to refute this false allegation, from 36 years ago, and defend my integrity.”

Christine Ford, a California-based professor, revealed her identity in a Washington Post report on Sunday, following her letter to Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., alleging sexual assault. She said that Kavanaugh, 36 years ago while in high school, pinned her down, tried to remove her bathing suit and put his hand over her mouth when she attempted to scream.

White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway said on “Fox & Friends” that both Ford and Kavanaugh should be heard on the accusations.

“She should testify under oath. The Senate Judiciary Committee looks like they are heading that way,” Conway said.

