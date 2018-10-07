BREAKING: President Russell M. Nelson announces twelve additional temples

SALT LAKE CITY — Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints cheered and gasped as President Russell M. Nelson announced the Church’s plans to build twelve additional temples during the faith’s general conference.

Among those locations to receive new temples include Cambodia, Cape Verde, Puerto Rico , Nigeria, New Zealand, Guam and Brazil, among others.

“Building and maintaining temples may not change your life, but spending your time in the temple surely will,” President Russell M. Nelson said. “To those who have long been absent from the temple, I encourage you to prepare and return as soon as possible. Then I invite you to worship in the temple and pray to feel deeply the Savior’s infinite love for you, that each of you may gain your own testimony that He continues to direct this sacred and ageless work.”

The full list and details on each location can be found at the Church’s newsroom.