BREAKING: LDS Church to sever ties with Boy Scouts of America, announce new program for youth

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is severing ties with the Boy Scouts of America.

According to Mormon Newsroom, the faith will drop the scouting program on December 31, 2019.

“As announced publicly today in a joint statement with the Boy Scouts of America, effective on December 31, 2019, the Church will conclude its relationship as a chartered organization with all Scouting programs around the world,” according to a press release from Mormon Newsroom. “Until then, the intention of the Church is to remain a fully engaged partner in Scouting for boys and young men ages 8–13. All youth, families and leaders are encouraged to continue their active participation and financial support of Scouting until that date.

Church offiicals say a new program will take the place of scouting in the faith.

“For years, Church leaders have been preparing a new initiative to teach and provide leadership and development opportunities to all children and youth, to support families and to strengthen youth everywhere as they develop faith in the Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ,” according to a press release.”This new approach is intended to help all girls and boys, young women and young men discover their eternal identity, build character and resilience, develop life skills and fulfill their divine roles as daughters and sons of God.”

The decision comes just after the Boy Scouts of America moved to simply refer to the program as “Scouts, B.S.A.” as the program seeks to include both girls and boys.

