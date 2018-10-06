BREAKING: Latter-day Saint leaders alter worldwide church worship schedule

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints altered a decades old tradition of church worship during their worldwide general conference meetings on Saturday, October 6.

President Russell M. Nelson emphasized the shortened church schedule is an effort to created a “new balance” of “home centered, church supported,” worship.

“As Latter-day Saints, we have become accustomed to thinking of ‘church’ as something that happens in our meetinghouses, supported by what happens at home,” President Russell M. Nelson said. “We need an adjustment to this pattern. It is time for home-centered church, supported by what takes place inside our branch, ward, and stake buildings.”

Elder Quentin L. Cook outlined the adjustments following President Nelson’s address, explaining the new changes will allow families and individuals to deepen their devotion to God.

“The Sunday Church meetings will consist of a 60-minute sacrament meeting each Sunday, focused on the Savior, the ordinance of the sacrament, and spiritual messages,” Elder Quentin L. Cook said. “After time for transition to classes, Church members will attend a 50-minute class that will alternate each Sunday. Sunday School will be held on the first and third Sundays. Priesthood quorums, Relief Society, and Young Women meetings will be held on the second and fourth Sundays. Meetings on the fifth Sunday will be under the direction of the bishop. Primary will be held each week during this same 50-minute period and will include singing time and classes.”

The Church’s current format of three consecutive hours of Sunday worship services began in 1980, according to Mormon Newsroom. Prior to that, Church meetings were held throughout the Sabbath day and during the week.

A new curriculum resource to be used by children, youth, and adults beginning January 2019, Come, Follow Me—For Individuals and Families, is available in print, at comefollowme.lds.org, and in the Gospel Library app in 47 languages.