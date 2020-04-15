Brazilian WWII vet, 99, survives coronavirus

Ermando Piveta saluted as he was was greeted with trumpets and cheers from staff on his way out of the Armed Forces Hospital in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday after beating the coronavirus.

Piveta, 99, served in Africa as a second lieutenant in the Brazilian Army forces during World War II, according to Reuters.

“Winning this battle was for me bigger than winning the war,” he said while donning a WWII army cap and with his uniform on his lap. “In war, you kill or live. Here you have to fight to live.”

Piveta was in the hospital for a little more than a week and spent two days in the intensive care unit with pneumonia.

The hospital’s director said Piveta hadn’t needed a ventilator and recovered due to his good health from a military lifestyle and good genes.

“He won another battle, this time against the new coronavirus. He was released from hospital the same day Brazil is commemorating the 75th anniversary of its troops’ successful campaign in the Battle of Montese in Italy during World War II,” the army said in a statement, according to Agence France-Presse.

Brazil fought with the allies in WWII and was the only South American country to provide troops.

Brazil is the hardest-hit South American country with more than 25,000 cases and at least 1,532 deaths, the health ministry said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

