Brazilian woman, 97, becomes country's oldest coronavirus survivor, report says

A Brazilian woman has survived coronavirus, becoming the country’s oldest woman to survive the virus, according to a report Sunday.

Gina Dal Colleto, age 97, was hospitalized on April 1 to Sao Paulo’s Vila Nova Star hotel — and was released less than two weeks later, Reuters reported.

Doctors and nurses applauded Dal Colleto as she left in a wheelchair, Reuters added.

Rede D’Or São Luiz, the company running the hospital, released a statement regarding the miraculous recovery.

“Even with almost a century of life, Gina has a very active routine and enjoys walking, shopping and cooking,” the statement read. “She has six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.”

The coronavirus has been particularly deadly for elderly patients. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC] reported that 80 percent of coronavirus patients have been over 65, and patients over 85 had a 10-27 percent chance of dying from the disease – by far the toughest odds of any age group.

However, several patients around the world in their 90s — and even older — have survived the virus.

A 97-year-old woman in South Korea survived the virus, becoming the oldest known survivor her country, while both Italy and China have recorded survivors over the age of 100. In most cases, the identity of the patient has remained undisclosed.

Dal Colleto’s recovery marked a bright spot in an otherwise grim situation. Brazil has been the hardest-hit country in South America, with 21,065 confirmed cases and 1,144 deaths, according to researchers.

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro has resisted some calls for more protections against the pandemic, citing a need to keep the economy going.

While Brazil has also seen a decline in daily new cases consecutively for the past four days, officials have said the peak may be still to come.