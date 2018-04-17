Brazil senator to stand trial on graft, obstruction charges

Justices on Brazil’s Supreme Court have decided that a senator who narrowly lost in the last presidential election will stand trial on corruption and obstruction of justice charges.

Prosecutors accuse Sen. Aecio Neves of soliciting a bribe of more than $580,000 from meatpacking magnate Joesley Batista in exchange for political favors. Neves is also accused of obstruction of justice for allegedly trying to hinder Brazil’s massive corruption investigation. Neves has denied the charges.

All five justices on a court panel voted Tuesday to accept the corruption accusation against Neves. Four of the five accepted the obstruction charge. He will stand trial on both charges.

Neves is a key ally of President Michel Temer and was the presidential candidate for the center-right Brazilian Social Democracy Party in 2014.