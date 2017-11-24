Brazil Prison Beauty Pageant

Female inmate Mayana Rosa Alves celebrates winning the title Miss Talavera Bruce next to last year’s winner, Michelle Rangel.

(AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Female inmates in evening gowns take part in their jail’s annual beauty contest at Talavera Bruce penitentiary in Brazil.

(AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Female inmates pose in evening gowns during their jail’s annual beauty contest at the Talavera Bruce penitentiary in Brazil.

(AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

A female inmate competes in her jail’s annual beauty contest at Talavera Bruce penitentiary in Rio de Janeiro.

(AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Female inmates compete in their jail’s annual beauty contest at Talavera Bruce penitentiary in Rio de Janeiro.

(AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

A tattoo of a weapon covers the arm of a female inmate waiting to compete in the annual beauty contest.

(AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Female inmates wear evening gowns after their annual beauty contest at Talavera Bruce penitentiary in Rio de Janeiro.

(AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Female inmate Mayana Rosa Alves’s tattoo is exposed as she prepares to compete in her jail’s annual beauty contest.

(AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Current Miss Talavera Bruce beauty queen Michelle Rangel prepares to defend her title.

(AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

An inmate holds still as an event volunteer applies her blush for an annual beauty contest at Talavera Bruce penitentiary.

(AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Inmate Mayana Rosa Alves celebrates winning her jail’s annual beauty contest at Talavera Bruce penitentiary in Rio de Janeiro.

(AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)