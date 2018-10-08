Brake for the Cure helps women proactively combat breast cancer

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho – Hundreds of cars will hit the brakes on Wednesday, October 10 in support of breast cancer awareness.

The annual “Brake for the Cure,” event hosted by Mountain View Hospital, the Teton Cancer Institute and Rosemark Women’s Health, aims to help women proactively combat breast cancer by providing mammogram coupons to anyone who comes to the event.

“We have 850 pink bags filled with breakfast items that we will be handing out,” according to the official Facebook event. “Also included in the breakfast bags will be a $45 discounted mammogram coupon.”

According to the American Cancer Society, one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. Brake for the Cure begins at 7 AM at the Teton Cancer Institute located on 17th Street in Idaho Falls.