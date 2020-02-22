Boyfriend of missing Georgia student Anitra Gunn charged with murder days after remains found: officials

Prosecutors in Georgia have charged the boyfriend of Anitra Gunn with murder just days after her body was recovered from a wooded area alongside a desolate road in Crawford County, officials said Friday.

GBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Todd Crosby announced at a press conference that Demarcus Little, 23, was charged in the death of the 23-year-old Fort Valley State University student who was last seen on Valentine’s Day.

“During the investigation, enough information was developed that gave us probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant charging Demarcus Little with malice murder,” he said.

Little was previously arrested on Tuesday for an unrelated charge of damage to property in a Feb. 5 incident involving Gunn. Police allege he smashed the windows of her apartment and slashed the tires of her car.

Gunn’s father requested the Fort Valley Police Department conduct a welfare check on her on Feb. 14 after she failed to answer any calls or texts that day. Police say she was last seen around 11:30 a.m. that day.

The following day police found her car in the neighbor’s yard with a missing front bumper.

A task force involving local law enforcement agencies and the GBI was set up on Monday and the next day, at approximately 3:20 p.m., Gunn’s body was recovered on the side of the road with what appeared to be part of the missing bumper.

“About 150 yards off the roadway. He found a piece of the car or part of the car piece that we’ve been looking for. Found Ms. Gunn laying very close to part of that front bumper,” Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese said during a press conference Tuesday.

Police ruled Gunn’s death a homicide following an autopsy report, which also positively identified her as the victim, but they would not disclose her cause of death or in what condition her body was found.