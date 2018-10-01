Boy Scouts hit by alleged drunk driver, 5 hospitalized

An intoxicated man plowed through a group of Boy Scouts who were walking along a Long Island road Sunday, police said, sending five scouts to the hospital — including one who’s in critical condition.

Members of Troop 161 were walking on the shoulder of David Terry Road in Manorville Sunday when 59-year-old Thomas Murphy, driving a white 2016 Mercedes, hit the group head-on, Suffolk County police said.

The severity of the injuries wasn’t immediately clear. Police said four of the scouts – one in critical condition – were taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center while the fifth boy was transferred to Stony Brook University Hospital by helicopter.

The scouts – who range in age from 12 to 16 – were part of a larger group of about a dozen scouts walking with adults, Sean Bryan, a Manorville resident who called 911, told Newsday.

“I saw them right off the bat when I was driving, they weren’t hard to see, in my opinion,” he told the newspaper. “They were walking in the street the way you should be doing it if you’re going to be doing it, toward the traffic, toward oncoming traffic.”

Manorville Fire Department First Assistant Chris Lindberg told Newsday the rest of the troops were taken to the fire station “so that parents wouldn’t have to come to the scene of the accident to pick them up.”

Murphy, of Holbrook, was charged with driving while intoxicated and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.