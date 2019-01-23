Boy in critical condition after falling from Ferris wheel

MGN Online

MGN Online

SANDY, Utah (AP) – Authorities say a 14-year-old boy in Utah is in critical condition after falling from a Ferris wheel at a sporting goods store.



The Deseret News reports Sandy Police Sgt. Jason Nielsen says he is unsure how high the boy fell from or what led the boy to fall from the ride around 3 p.m. Tuesday inside Scheels in Sandy.



He says police don’t think the fall was under suspicious circumstances, but the cause of the fall is under investigation.



Police say the boy has autism and was at the Ferris wheel with his father when the incident occurred.