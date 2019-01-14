Boy dies in northeast Wyoming after being struck by vehicle

MGN Online

WRIGHT, Wyo. (AP) – A 4-year-old boy has died after a vehicle ran him over in northeast Wyoming.



Campbell County Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds tells the Gillette News Record the incident occurred about 4:40 p.m. Saturday in the small town of Wright.



The name of the boy was not immediately released.



The boy was taken to Campbell County Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.



Reynolds says the Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating.