Boy, 2, struck and killed by New York City subway train

A 2-year-old boy was fatally struck by an oncoming subway car in New York City’s Manhattan borough on Wednesday evening, police said.

The toddler became trapped between the platform and a 2 train at the Fulton Street subway station around 5:30 p.m., according to authorities.

NEW YORK CITY SUBWAY FALL LEAVES WOMAN DEAD, ANOTHER INJURED: ‘YOU COULD HEAR BONES CRUNCHING’

Police said his mother was holding bags while walking down the stairs, and the boy was walking ahead of her. He reached the train platform before her and approached the oncoming train and was pinned between the platform and the train.

The child was pulled from the train and rushed to a hospital, but was pronounced dead upon arrival. According to CBS 2, officers had to use airbags to lift the train.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to a statement by NYC Transit President Andy Byford, the incident is still under investigation.

“Our hearts break for the family and the MTA [Metropolitan Transportation Authority] is praying for them. Our thoughts are with the crew of the train, as well,” Byford said.