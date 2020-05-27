Boy, 13, graduates California city college with 4 associates degrees, youngest in school’s history

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A 13-year-old boy graduated from a city college in Southern California this week with his fourth associate’s degree, making him the youngest graduate in the school’s history.

Jack Rico of La Mirada, graduated from Fullerton College, California’s oldest city college in operation.

Rico started taking classes at the school when he was only 11 years old. He spent the last two years earning four different degrees.

With most schools closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Rico’s family is holding a special drive-by celebration on Wednesday, KABC reported.

The teen plans to continue his education in the fall at the University of Nevada, which has given him a full scholarship.

“I’m 13, so I don’t want to rush everything,” Rico told KABC. “I’m still trying to figure it out, but I just want to focus on learning right now. That’s what I love to do.”