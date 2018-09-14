Boxer from Cuba pleads not guilty in alleged DUI death of pregnant mother of 3

An aspiring boxer from Cuba pleaded not guilty to a felony vehicular manslaughter charge this week after an aleged DUI collision left a pregnant California woman and her unborn baby dead.

The crash happened while Krystil Kincaid, 29, of San Jacinto, was talking with her husband via speakerphone, KTLA-TV of Los Angeles reported.

“The scream I heard out of her mouth before she made contact — it’s haunting me,” husband Zach Kincaid told the station. “I heard the collision, I heard everything. I heard silence, I heard the civilians try to pull her out, I heard that there was a fire.”

Krystil Kincaid was driving a minivan in Hemet — about 86 miles east of Los Angeles — around 8:30 p.m. Sunday when the boxer, Marcos Forestal, veered into her lane at a high speed, the Los Angeles Times reported. She died at a hospital.

Forestal livestreamed the aftermath of the collision on social media and appeared to blame Kincaid, a mother of three who was eight months pregnant, for crossing in front of him, KNBC-TV reported.

“I had an accident,” he said in Spanish, looking directly into the camera and panning to his crashed BMW. “Look what happened to me guys, look.”

“You were worried about your car and blamed my daughter when you were the one who was drinking,” Kincaid’s mother, Veronica Bentley, told the news station.

Forestal, 28, suffered minor injuries and was taken to a jail, where he was being held on $75,000 bail, according to jail records.

A felony settlement conference is scheduled for November, the paper reported.

Looking to advance his boxing career, the super bantamweight left the Guantanamo province of Cuba for Los Angeles a few years ago. A 2015 news release from his former manager Gary Hyde said Forestal had beaten former Olympian Robeisy Ramirez and won three national championships in Cuba.

“He has what it takes to become world champion,” wrote Hyde, who also managed former Cuban boxing standout Guillermo Rigondeaux. “We couldn’t find a U.S.-based opponent to fight Marcos because they said he was another Rigondeaux and Olympic champion.”

According to Boxrec, a website that tracks the records of boxers, Forestal is 9-0 in the professional ranks. He last fought in June, according to the site.

His manager Christina Carillo, of Jab Management International Inc., told the L.A. Times she would not comment until an investigation of her client’s alleged DUI crash was complete.

“I would like to extend my deepest condolences to those that have lost their loved ones in this horrible tragedy,” Carillo said in a statement. “At this time, we are cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation.”

In addition to her husband, Krystil Kincaid is survived by a daughter, age 11, sons ages 8 and 4, and a stepchild, age 14, KTLA reported.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise mone for the family’s funeral costs.