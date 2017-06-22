Box of hand grenades found buried near Jackson gun club

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Construction workers in northwest Wyoming have uncovered a buried box of hand grenades.

Teton County Sgt. Todd Stanyon says one grenade detonated when the box was found about 2 p.m. Tuesday near the Jackson Hole Gun Club but no one was injured.

Stanyon tells the Jackson Hole New & Guide that the box was buried a few feet underground at the foot of a large bush.

An explosive ordnance disposal team from Hill Air Force Base in Salt Lake City was called and disposed of the four or five grenades still in the box.

It’s unknown who the bombs belong to or when the box was buried.

