Bouncer from Nick Lachey’s bar reportedly had car stolen while helping wounded bartender

As he was aiding his co-worker in the wake of an attack early Thanksgiving morning, a robber reportedly cleaned out hundreds of dollars’ worth of toys from Keith Anderson’s truck – just a month before Christmas.

Keith Anderson, a bouncer at singer Nick Lachey’s sports bar in Cincinnati, Ohio, was reportedly helping his co-worker, Ellie Richardson, after she was shot in the face by a man who police have identified as 36-year-old Lavoris Hightower.

“I lost everything,” Anderson told Fox 19. “I had about like $900 of toys for my kids for Christmas.”

Anderson added this was the first time he went shopping for Christmas gifts early in the season, “so I wouldn’t have to worry about shopping late.” But now, he said, “Everything’s gone.”

CINCINNATI MAN TURNS HIMSELF IN AFTER BEING ACCUSED OF SHOOTING EMPLOYEE OF NICK LACHEY’S BAR

Anderson, according to Fox 19, was warming up his car outside the bar in the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood when he heard the gunshots that wounded Richardson.

He reportedly said that as he was speaking with police about what happened, someone jumped in his car, which was 30 feet away, and drove off.

Cincinnati Police confirmed to Fox 19 that the car theft is not connected to the shooting.

Law enforcement eventually found the bouncer’s car, but it was missing his laptop and “photos of his children were gone,” Fox 19 reported.

He had reportedly been saving money in order to afford Christmas gifts for his children, Anderson said. He added he can only work part-time at Lachey’s Bar due to a heart condition.

NICK LACHEY WANTS TO ‘FIND SOME JUSTICE’ FOR HIS EMPLOYEE WHO WAS SHOT IN THE FACE

Although his car was found, Anderson told Bob Deck, the man who created a YouCaring fundraising page for him, that it had suffered damage and the keys were still missing.

The page, which as of Wednesday evening raised more than $6,000 toward its $10,000 goal, will help Anderson with his car trouble, along with funding a new laptop and Christmas gifts, Deck said.