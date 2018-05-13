Bounce house flies onto California highway with child inside

A bounce house — with a 9-year-old child inside — suddenly got swept onto a nearby highway in Southern California and slammed into a vehicle amid strong winds Saturday afternoon.

Fortunately, the child survived with minor injuries.

Deputies responded to the incident on Highway 395 in Adelanto just after 3 p.m., the Victor Valley branch of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The inflatable bounce house was swept away from a home in the area and rolled toward the highway with the child inside, investigators said. The bounce house hit a vehicle that was traveling southbound.

The 9-year-old was taken to a hospital for treatment, while the driver of the vehicle that was hit was “shook up from the ordeal” but otherwise wasn’t hurt.