Bounce house flies onto California highway with child inside

May 13, 2018 KID News National News

A bounce house — with a 9-year-old child inside — suddenly got swept onto a nearby highway in Southern California and slammed into a vehicle amid strong winds Saturday afternoon.

Fortunately, the child survived with minor injuries.

Deputies responded to the incident on Highway 395 in Adelanto just after 3 p.m., the Victor Valley branch of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release

The inflatable bounce house was swept away from a home in the area and rolled toward the highway with the child inside, investigators said. The bounce house hit a vehicle that was traveling southbound. 

The 9-year-old was taken to a hospital for treatment, while the driver of the vehicle that was hit was “shook up from the ordeal” but otherwise wasn’t hurt.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter @nicoledarrah.