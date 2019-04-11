Boston Globe opinion writer wished he peed on Bill Kristol's dinner, says Nielsen must be blackballed

The Boston Globe posted an Op-Ed by a one-time waiter expressing regret he didn’t urinate on the dinner of a conservative pundit and hope that outgoing Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen be kept unemployed and face confrontation in public over what he deemed “ethnic cleansing.”

“Keep Kirstjen Nielsen unemployed and eating Grubhub over her kitchen sink,” read the headline of the article published on Wednesday, written by Luke O’Neil, an occasional writer for the Guardian, with bylines as well in The New York Times, New York magazine, and elsewhere.

“One of the biggest regrets of my life is not pissing in Bill Kristol’s salmon,” read the article’s first sentence before it was shortly scrubbed, with the Globe issuing a prominent editor’s note saying that while the previous tone wasn’t appropriate, they now embrace the content of the article. “A version of this column as originally published did not meet Globe standards and has been changed. The Globe regrets the previous tone of the piece,” the note read.

The piece goes on to accuse Nielsen of being a “reluctant triggerman for Donald Trump’s inhumane policies of ethnic cleansing” and call for throwing out current and former administration officials from restaurants over the administration’s zero-tolerance enforcement of anti-illegal immigration policies that existed prior to Trump’s election.

O’Neil wrote that “it was the last time I remember being proud to be an American” after a string of instances last year in which Nielsen, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and others were forced to leave restaurants due to rowdy protesters.

“It was also one of the only times it seemed like any of the architects of this ruinous xenophobic pre-pogrom might be forced to contend, however briefly, with the consequences of their policy decisions,” he added.

The article then criticized media figures for “scolding” the protesters who ushered the officials from public places, stating that he supports America becoming a country where Republicans aren’t allowed to eat at certain restaurants.

“Sadly, the scolding seems to have done its job,” O’Neil bemoaned. “It’s been a while since we’ve been treated to a soulless Trumpist going viral for going hungry, and the sacristy of the restaurant seems to have held.”

The writer admits that the situation at the southern border predates the Trump administration, but he adds that members of both the Trump and Obama administrations should be sent to prison, or at least be thrown away out of a restaurant.

“Yes, much of our mistreatment of migrants was ongoing long before the Trump gang came along. Throw the Obama-era lot in prison too, for all I care. At the very least, throw them out of a restaurant,” he wrote.

The article concludes by giving a “permission” to the members of the public to tell Trump officials “where to go and what they can do with themselves when they arrive there, but, you know, said in a more specific and traditional Boston colloquialism.”