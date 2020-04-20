Bosnians start hunger strike to protest coronavirus quarantine

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Nearly 80 Bosnians have started a hunger strike to protest being quarantined over suspicions that they may be infected with the coronavirus.

The group of Bosnians, who work abroad and recently returned to the country, has been ordered into a 28-day quarantine in a hotel in the town of Zenica. They began refusing food Monday to pressure authorities into allowing them to self-isolate in their homes instead.

“Here, we all mix in hallways and if one of us is infected, we will all get infected,” one of the members of the group told The Associated Press.

In addition to refusing to eat, the group said they will no longer allow entry to health care professionals who visit the hotel daily to take their temperature.

One of the members, Mirsad Susic, told the AP that the group is at greater risk for catching or passing on the new coronavirus than they would be if they were allowed to self-isolate at home.

Bosnia, as of Monday, has 1,309 confirmed cases with 49 deaths, according to statistics from Johns Hopkins University.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.