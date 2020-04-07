Boris Johnson's pregnant fiancee, children not allowed to see him during coronavirus treatment: report

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s pregnant fiancee and his children reportedly have been banned from seeing him as he remains in intensive care following his positive test for the coronavirus.

Johnson was first sent to London’s St Thomas’ Hospital on Sunday and moved into its ICU the following day. As of Tuesday morning, the 55-year-old was given oxygen overnight but did not require a ventilator, Michael Gove, a senior cabinet minister said.

Johnson has been “receiving the very, very best care from the team at St Thomas’ and our hopes and prayers are with him and with his family,” Gove added.

“I’m in good spirits and keeping in touch with my team, as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe,” Johnson tweeted Monday in the hours before he was moved into the ICU. He has not spoken publicly since.

But while Johnson is going through this ordeal, his pregnant fiancee Carrie Symonds and the five children he has from previous relationships will not be allowed to visit per hospital policy, The Daily Mail reports.

The newspaper added that if Johnson’s health worsens and he has to be sedated and put on a ventilator, Symonds – if he chose her as his next of kin – could be asked by doctors to make decisions on his behalf.

Symonds, 32, is said to be self-isolating in London herself after becoming ill.

“I’ve spent the past week in bed with the main symptoms of Coronavirus. I haven’t needed to be tested and, after seven days of rest, I feel stronger and I’m on the mend,” she tweeted Saturday.

