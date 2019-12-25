Boris Johnson's Christmas message urges world to remember plight of persecuted Christians

In his first Christmas message as Britain’s prime minister, Boris Johnson discussed the “good that is to come” under his leadership and committed to tackling the persecution of Christians around the world.

“Today of all days I want us to remember those Christians around the world who are facing persecution. For them, Christmas Day will be marked in private, in secret, perhaps even in a prison cell. As prime minister, that’s something I want to change,” he said in a video posted to Twitter.

“We stand with Christians everywhere, in solidarity, and will defend your right to practice your faith.”

Johnson also expressed gratitude to law enforcement, public servants and health-care providers working over the holiday.

“As many of us are enjoying a break at this time of year, let’s not forget all those who have selflessly put their celebrations on hold. On behalf of the whole country, I want to say a huge thank you to our amazing NHS [National Health Service] staff… thank you also to our police, to all those public servants working tirelessly this Christmas.”

BRITISH LAWMAKERS APPROVE JOHNSON’S BREXIT PLAN

Johnson also extended his “personal gratitude” to members of the armed forces deployed over the holidays, thanking their “friends, family and children back home who have an empty chair at the table.”

Days earlier, Johnson released a similar Hanukkah message, where he marked the start of the Jewish holiday with a commitment to combat anti-Semitism.

“It is a time to celebrate not just the miracle of the oil but also your unique identity…to pop the menorah in the window and to say to the world. … I am Jewish, and I am proud of it,” he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“That’s really important right now, because I know that recent years have not been easy ones for British Jews,” Johnson continued. “In the media, on the streets, and particularly online, anti-Semites have in alarming numbers, been emboldened to crawl out from under their rocks and begin once again to spread their brand of noxious hatred.”

“Today, as Britain’s Jews seek to drive back the darkness of resurgent anti-Semitism,” Johnson said, “you have every decent person in this country fighting by your side.”