Boris Johnson smashes through 'gridlock' wall in push to 'get Brexit done'

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson symbolically ended Brexit gridlock Tuesday by driving a bulldozer through a wall of foam bricks.

Johnson was recorded driving a bulldozer labeled “Get Brexit Done” through a wall depicting the word “Gridlock” at a construction company in Stafford, England.

Appealing to humor in a last-ditch effort before the U.K. general election on Tuesday, Johnson also released a parody of the classic holiday movie “Love Actually” with an ad entitled “Brexit, actually.”

The video shows Johnson popping up unannounced at a woman’s door with a boombox that plays “Silent Night” and a poster board that reads “say it’s Carol Singers,” exactly as actor Andrew Lincoln, who plays Mark in the movie, does. But instead of professing his love for the woman, he instead asks her to vote for the Conservative Party during Thursday’s general election.

“With any luck, by next year … we’ll have Brexit done (if Parliament doesn’t block it again), and we can move on,” Johnson’s placards read. “But for now let me say your vote … has never been more important … the other guy could win.”

Johnson will face off against Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn on Thursday. Johnson has fashioned himself as the candidate who will wrap up Britain’s exit from the European Union (EU). Additionally, 650 seats will be up for grabs in the House of Commons.

A referendum on Brexit was originally held in June 2016 in which leaving the European Union won the public vote 52 percent to 48 percent. The U.K. was originally due to leave the European Union in March of this year, but the deadline was delayed twice after members of Parliament rejected the deal.

Johnson crafted a revised deal, but it still failed to be passed into law on Oct. 31. The EU agreed to grant a final extension for exit to Jan. 31, around 6 weeks after the general election.