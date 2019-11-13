Boris Johnson shows off tea-making skills, stirs outrage when he adds milk with bag still in mug

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s tea-making skills stirred some controversy Tuesday after an election video showed the Brexit leader pouring milk into his tea without first taking the bag out of the mug.

The apparent faux-pas was spotted as Johnson answered a wide range of questions, from how he starts his day to the challenges facing Britain and why parliament has called for a general election on Dec. 12. His answers, however, were overshadowed by a cup of tea.

“Is this real,” a user asked on Twitter. “He left the teabag in the cup. How can he run the country when he can’t even make a proper brew?!?”

Another user who appeared to be a supporter of the Tory leader wrote: “Well done Boris! Only issue with this video… Next time take the tea bag out before milk goes in.”

Johnson later responded on Twitter for those steeped in interest over his tea preparation, writing: “This is really how I make my tea. It lets it brew and makes it stronger.”

Johnson unwittingly brewed a debate about tea etiquette online. Some users sided with Johnson, writing they used a similar procedure when making tea, while others said they just enjoyed the pure spectacle of their prime minister’s technique.

“I was mesmerized by it,” one wrote. “Was happy to see you didn’t add too much milk but was getting quite stressed by that teabag left bobbing about. It felt like I missed an ending, I needed closure on the teabag…”

Last month, Johnson made headlines for another hot drink debacle. While on camera, an aide handed Johnson a hot drink in a paper cup only to have another aide snatch it away and say, “No disposable cups.”