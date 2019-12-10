Boris Johnson recreates 'Love Actually' with 'Brexit, actually' parody ad

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is still pushing constituents to vote in favor of Brexit — but now he’s using a Christmas classic to do it, actually.

Johnson recreated the iconic scene from the British 2003 romantic comedy “Love Actually,” featuring Andrew Lincoln and Keira Knightley, dubbing his parody published online Monday, “Brexit, actually.”

The video shows Johnson popping up unannounced at a woman’s door — with a boombox that plays “Silent Night” and a poster board that reads “say it’s Carol Singers,” exactly as Lincoln, who plays “Mark,” does. But instead of professing his love for the woman, he instead asks her to vote for the Conservative Party during Thursday’s general election.

“With any luck, by next year … we’ll have Brexit done (if Parliament doesn’t block it again), and we can move on,” several placards read. “But for now let me say your vote … has never been more important … the other guy could win.”

The poster boards continue: “So you have a choice to make. Between a working majority or another gridlocked hung Parliament, arguing about Brexit, until I look like this: (he shows an image of a massive white fluffy dog) … it’s closer than you think. We only need 9 more seats to get a majority and on 12th December, your vote will make all the difference.”

“Merry Christmas,” states Johnson’s final card. He gives a thumbs up before grabbing his boombox, walking away and telling the camera, “Enough, enough. Let’s get this done.”

Parodying the beloved holiday romance movie wasn’t Johnson’s only gimmick aimed at drawing attention to Thursday’s election. In a separate encounter and lacking any sort of subtlety, the prime minister drove a bulldozer, labeled with the message “Get Brexit Done,” through a white wall labeled “gridlock.”

Johnson received mixed reviews for his parody online. One notable celebrity — Hugh Grant, who played British Prime Minister David in “Love Actually” — told BBC News he thought the video “was quite well done” with a “very high production value,” but said it lacked one thing.

“I did notice that one of the cards from the original film that he didn’t hold up was the one where Andrew Lincoln held up a card saying ‘because at Christmas you tell the truth,’ and I just wonder if the spin-doctors in the Tory party thought that was a card that wouldn’t look too great in Boris Johnson’s hands,” Grant said.

Johnson has been accused of lying and of deceiving the public throughout his political career, which he adamantly denies. He told ITV News in a recent interview he “may have got things wrong, I may have been mistaken, but I’ve never tried to deceive people about the way I see things.”

It is hoped Thursday’s election will break Britain’s political impasse over Brexit and determine its future relationship with the European Union. Additionally, all 650 seats in the House of Commons seats will be up for grabs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.