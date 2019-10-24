Boris Johnson launches bid for December election to break Brexit impasse

Boris Johnson will launch an attempt to hold a general election in Britain on December 12 to “get Brexit done.”

The British prime minister will attempt to convince members of Parliament to formally back the bid on Monday, but he will need the support of two-thirds of the House of Commons. Britain’s next scheduled election is not until 2022.

Johnson’s move comes after his Brexit bill was finally passed earlier this week, but lawmakers defeated his request to push through the legislation in a three-day timetable, saying it didn’t provide enough time for scrutiny. He said he expected the European Union to grant an extension to his October 31 deadline, likely to be to the end of January. The EU is expected to give its verdict on an extension on Friday.

The prime minister said the Dec. 12 date will give lawmakers time before the election to scrutinize his Brexit bill. Under his plan, Parliament would remain working until Nov. 6, when campaigning would start.

“We are going to give them all the time they want, between now and the dissolution of parliament to do scrutiny,” he said. “We have had three years, we have been reasonable, if you want more time you can have it. But we must all agree to go for an election on 12 December.”

