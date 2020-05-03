Boris Johnson, fiancée name son after grandfathers, doctors who 'saved Boris' life'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancée Carrie Symonds have named their newborn son in honor of their grandfathers and two of the doctors who cared for the politician while he was hospitalized with the coronavirus last month.

Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson was born Wednesday, just two weeks after Johnson left the hospital where he spent three nights in the intensive care unit.

Symonds announced the name on her Instagram account Saturday and included a photo of her cradling their son.

“Introducing Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson born on 29.04.20 at 9am,” she wrote in the post. “Wilfred after Boris’ grandfather, Lawrie after my grandfather, Nicholas after Dr Nick Price and Dr Nick Hart – the two doctors that saved Boris’ life last month.’’

She added her “heart is full.”

Both doctors said they were honored by the name.

“We wish the new family every health and happiness,” Hart, director of respiratory and critical care, said, according to Reuters.

“We are honored and humbled to have been recognized in this way,” Price, director of infection at Guy’s and St.Thomas’ hospital, added.

Johnson returned to work Monday as the nation continues to grapple with the pandemic.

On Thursday, he said the country was “past the peak” but didn’t give any indication he would lift the lockdown order.

He spent a week at St. Thomas’ Hospital, receiving oxygen treatments while under constant observation by medical staff. Symonds also suffered coronavirus symptoms but wasn’t hospitalized.

He was present for the birth and will take paternity leave later in the year, according to Reuters.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.