Border Patrol probe underway in California after 11 people arrive by boat, flee

U.S. Border Patrol personnel launched an investigation Friday after a boat arrived at a Southern California beach and 11 people got out and fled, according to a report.

The vessel, described as a 25-foot-long pleasure craft, came ashore at Encinitas, about 25 miles north of San Diego.

TRUMP TOURS WALL AS CONSTRUCTION HITS 200-MILE MARK, SAYS SOUTHERN BORDER HAS ‘NEVER BEEN MORE SECURE’

The occupants fled through a beach access area and scattered into a neighborhood, Encinitas Lifeguard Capt. Larry Giles told FOX 5 of San Diego.

“They all fled and we don’t have any accountability of the direction where they are,” Giles told the station.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It wasn’t immediately clear where the boat had traveled from.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.