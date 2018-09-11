Border Patrol in Texas nabs more than 130 illegals in just over 24 hours

U.S. Border Patrol agents scooped up 131 illegal immigrants, including 22 unaccompanied minors, in just a little over a day in the Rio Grande Valley, officials said Tuesday.

The arrests stem from two separate incidents in a span of just over 24 hours.

Weslaco agents first arrested 66 illegals from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras on Monday. The group comprised 20 families and 11 unaccompanied minors.

Then on Tuesday, Weslaco agents arrested an additional 65 illegal immigrants from Guatemala and El Salvador. That group was made up of 25 families and 11 unaccompanied children.

Officials said in a press release that all 131 illegal immigrants were being processed by the Border Patrol.