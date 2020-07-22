Border Patrol in Cincinnati finds expensive cocaine stash in women's boots

U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Cincinnati discovered more than 21 pounds of cocaine hidden in a shipment of women’s boots, officials said Wednesday.

Officers made the discovery last Friday at an express consignment facility while searching incoming freight from Bogota, Colombia, CBP said in a press release.

CBP said narcotics detector dog “Betty” alerted officers to a particular freight shipment. After x-raying the package, officers found women’s boots with what appeared to be “unusually thick” arch supports, CBP said.

POLICE COCAINE SMUGGLED INSIDE OF HUNDREDS OF INDIVIDUAL COFFEE BEANS, ADDRESSED TO MOVIE MOB BOSS

A closer examination revealed rectangular black packages hidden inside compartments beneath the arches. The black packages contained a white powder that tested positive for cocaine.

Investigators determined the shipment was destined to an individual in Haverstraw, a small town located in Rockland County, New York.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It was not clear if any arrests have been made in connection with the discovery.