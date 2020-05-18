Border Patrol agents stop 3 human smuggling attempts, more than 60 people arrested in 1 day

Border Patrol agents in Texas stopped three human smuggling attempts last week, including one in which 48 people were found hidden in a tractor-trailer, officials said Monday.

The group, comprised of 46 adults and two juveniles, all Mexican citizens, and the driver, an American citizen, were discovered at an Interstate Highway 35 checkpoint near the border city of Laredo, Texas, said a U.S. Customs and Border Protection statement.

They were all arrested pending an investigation.

The driver of the truck approached the checkpoint on May 14 and was referred to a second inspection where a giant X-ray detected people hiding in the back. The agency did not say if anyone was injured during the attempted smuggling or how the undocumented immigrants entered the country.

Another smuggling incident was revealed an hour later when agents working a U.S. Highway 83 checkpoint found 10 people inside a tractor-trailer. The individuals were from Mexico and Ecuador and were arrested, along with the driver, a U.S. citizen.

The final incident occurred near U.S. HIghway 59 when agents on patrol stopped a pickup truck with four undocumented immigrants and a U.S. citizen driver. The passengers were from Mexico and Honduras.

All five people were placed under arrest.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Border Patrol apprehensions have significantly decreased amid the coronavirus pandemic to fewer than 17,000 people in April, compared to more than 34,000 in March.