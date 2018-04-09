Border fence construction underway in New Mexico

To strengthen the nation’s border wall, a new 30-foot fence is under construction in Santa Teresa, New Mexico.

El Paso Sector Chief Aaron Hull speaks about the border wall in New Mexico (Fox News) el-paso-sector-chief-aaron-hull-speaks-about-the-border-wall-in-new-mexico

El Paso Sector Chief Aaron Hull says Santa Teresa has become the sector’s most active crossing point for human and drug smuggling (Fox News) el-paso-sector-chief-aaron-hull-says-santa-teresa-has-become-the-sector’s-most-active-crossing-point-for-human-and-drug-smuggling

Mexican media shooting the press event from the other side of the border (Fox News) mexican-media-shooting-the-press-event-from-the-other-side-of-the-border

The border patrol on horses in front of the wall (Fox News) the-border-patrol-on-horses-in-front-of-the-wall

Sunrise at the Santa Teresa, New Mexico border (Fox News) sunrise-at-the-santa-teresa,-new-mexico-border

You would have to be one of the more determined illegal aliens to scale it, get through it or dig under it (Fox News) you-would-have-to-be-one-of-the-more-determined-illegal-aliens-to-scale-it,-get-through-it-or-dig-under-it

Installation of a 20-mile new bollard style wall replaces a vehicle barrier in Santa Teresa, New Mexico (Fox News) installation-of-a-20-mile-new-bollard-style-wall-replaces-a-vehicle-barrier-in-santa-teresa,-new-mexico

Mexican children look through the border fence into Santa Teresa, New Mexico (Fox News) mexican-children-look-through-the-border-fence-into-santa-teresa,-new-mexico

The yard where stacks of steel bollard fencing for the border are being staged (Fox News) the-yard-where-stacks-of-steel-bollard-fencing-for-the-border-are-being-staged

Stacks of steel bollard fencing are ready to be placed at the border (Fox News) -stacks-of-steel-bollard-fencing-are-ready-to-be-placed-at-the-border