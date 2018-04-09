Border fence construction underway in New Mexico
To strengthen the nation’s border wall, a new 30-foot fence is under construction in Santa Teresa, New Mexico.
El Paso Sector Chief Aaron Hull speaks about the border wall in New Mexico
El Paso Sector Chief Aaron Hull says Santa Teresa has become the sector’s most active crossing point for human and drug smuggling
Mexican media shooting the press event from the other side of the border
The border patrol on horses in front of the wall
Sunrise at the Santa Teresa, New Mexico border
You would have to be one of the more determined illegal aliens to scale it, get through it or dig under it
Installation of a 20-mile new bollard style wall replaces a vehicle barrier in Santa Teresa, New Mexico
Mexican children look through the border fence into Santa Teresa, New Mexico
The yard where stacks of steel bollard fencing for the border are being staged
Stacks of steel bollard fencing are ready to be placed at the border
Stacks of steel bollard fencing are a part of the new bollard style wall, one of three going up this year along the U.S.-Mexican border
