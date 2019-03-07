Border crisis at standstill because 'no one wants to give the other side a victory': Rep. Kinzinger

Congressman Adam Kinzinger believes the reason there’s been no improvement on immigration reform and the humanitarian crisis on the U.S./Mexico border is that both sides don’t want to give the other side a victory, especially the left.

“Part of the problem is no one wants to give the other side a victory, especially the left right now.,” Kinzinger, R-Ill., told co-host Bill Hemmer on “America’s Newsroom.” “We got to secure the border.”

“Democrats want to go back to this old… policy that was started under President Obama calling them ‘cages’ when in reality if you look at what the alternative is, if you have an unaccompanied child that comes up and they don’t have a relative in the United States, they’re either detained, held in a facility or else you have to release them to the United States to nobody,” Kinzinger said.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen faced hostility Wednesday while testifying before the House Homeland Security Committee on Capitol Hill.

Nielsen defended the Trump administration’s immigration policies and National Emergency declaration.

In one tense exchange chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., asked if children were still being put in “cages” in detention centers.

Nielsen denied the chain link structures were “cages.”

Kinzinger expressed that while President Trump and the Border Patrol are blamed for the majority of issues happening at the border everyone should look deeper.

“When the Democrats try to say it’s Border Patrol or the administration that’s terrorizing these people, that have PTS[sic] symptoms at the end of this,” Kinzinger told Hemmer. “It’s actually the human traffickers that convince them to do it. That do these terrible things to people and it’s also the parents that send their kids up here without any adult supervision, the unaccompanied minors. Tell me how that’s good.”