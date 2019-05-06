Booker, other Dems are wrong to claim Trump's economic boom started by former president Obama: Gingrich

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said Monday that Sen. Cory Booker was wrong to claim that President Trump is incorrectly taking credit for an economic boom started by former President Barack Obama.

Booker, D-N.J., said over the weekend that Trump continues to take credit for economic milestones that Obama helped usher in.

“We had a tax plan [in 2018] that was all about giving the wealthiest people more of a break,” Booker, also a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, said on CNN.

Gingrich, R-Ga., said on “America’s Newsroom” that Booker “keeps repeating rhetoric that’s false,” adding that “anybody who’s serious knows that none of [the recovery] had anything to do with Barack Obama.”

He said Trump has bested Obama-era GDP growth numbers every quarter since taking office, and that American manufacturing and wage growth has increased “dramatically.”

He said that many top Democrats instead want to push forward on the “high taxes, big regulations [and] anti-business attitudes” that led to a “very weak economy” in the past.

“I don’t know of any president in our lifetime that’s carried as many negative burdens from the political class as Donald Trump has,” Gingrich added.

Gingrich’s comments came after White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders expressed disbelief on Saturday at the fact that Democrats pushed “socialism” while living under President Trump’s growing economy.

“It’s truly mind-boggling. I don’t know why anyone would vote for a system that they are literally watching crumble before their very eyes,” Sanders said while appearing Saturday on “Watters’ World.”

“Under this president, [the] American economy is booming, we’re thriving, and we’re doing better than we’ve done in a long time,” she added.

She made those remarks just after the administration celebrated a positive jobs report which included 263,000 added jobs and the lowest unemployment rate since 1969.