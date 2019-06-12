Booker mum on potential proposal to Rosario Dawson but says they’re ‘very much in love’

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., told Fox News Wednesday that he and actress Rosario Dawson are “very much in love,” but would not say whether a marriage proposal would come Dawson’s way between now and January 2021, when Booker would be inaugurated as the 46th president should he win the White House.

“I’m not saying anything conclusive no matter what,” Booker said in an interview with Fox and the Concord (N.H.) Monitor newspaper. “But I am saying that she’s probably one of the greatest things to happen to me in my life.”

BOOKER CONFIRMS HE’S DATING ROSARIO DAWSON

Speculation about possible nuptials was sparked by Booker’s appearance on “The RuPaul Show.” In a clip from an interview recorded Tuesday that was obtained by TMZ, the eponymous host told Booker, “if elected, you would be the first unmarried president in a long, long time.”

“Well first of all, the swearing in isn’t until the 21st of January 2021. You never know what might happen between now and then,” Booker replied as Dawson looked on from the audience.

Only two presidents have entered the White House as bachelors – James Buchanan in 1856 and Grover Cleveland in 1884. Cleveland married Frances Folsom in 1886, becoming the first and — to date — only president to tie the knot while in the White House.

“I’m just so grateful to have someone like that in my life,” Booker, 50, said Wednesday, “I’m happier than I can ever remember in terms of just sense of gratitude to her and a sense of appreciation of our relationship.”

The 40-year old Dawson, a producer, singer, and comic book writer, first rose to fame with roles in movies such as 1998’s “He Got Game,” 2002’s “Men in Black II,” and 2005’s “Rent.”

Dawson backed Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in the 2016 Democratic presidential primaries and joined him on the campaign trail. She endorsed Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein in the general election after Hillary Clinton defeated Sanders for the Democratic nomination.

Dawson is also the co-founder of Voto Latino, a nonpartisan group that encourages young Latinos to register to vote and to become more politically involved.