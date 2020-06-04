'Boogaloo' suspects accused of trying to 'incite violence' at George Floyd protest in Vegas, feds say

Three Nevada men with suspected ties to the so-called “boogaloo” movement were arrested in Las Vegas Saturday for allegedly planning to “incite violence” at a protest sparked by the death of George Floyd, federal prosecutors said.

Federal prosecutors say the three white men with U.S. military experience are accused of conspiring to carry out a plan that began in April in conjunction with protests to reopen businesses closed due to the coronavirus pandemic and later sought to capitalize on protests over the death of a Minneapolis man in police custody.

FILE: Police walk through tear gas as they try to disperse protesters in Las Vegas.  (AP)

They were arrested Saturday on the way to a protest in downtown Las Vegas after filling gas cans at a parking lot and making Molotov cocktails in glass bottles, according to a copy of the criminal complaint obtained by The Associated Press.

The complaint, filed in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas on Wednesday, said the men self-identified as part of the “boogaloo” movement, a loose movement of right-wing extremists advocating the overthrow of the U.S. government.

Stephen T. Parshall, 35; Andrew T. Lynam Jr., 23, and William L. Loomis, 40, were being held on $1 million bonds each in the Clark County Jail Wednesday, according to court records.

Each currently faces two federal charges — conspiracy to damage and destroy by fire and explosive, and possession of unregistered firearms — along with multiple terrorism-related state charges.

It was not immediately clear if the men had lawyers who could speak on their behalf.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.