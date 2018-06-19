Bonneville County Republican Party offers Independence Day scholarship

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho — The Bonneville County Republican Party is offering an Independence Day scholarship for incoming and graduating seniors this year.

“As we approach Independence Day with it’s compliment of fireworks, BBQ, and parades we will also be given the chance to remember the greater meaning behind our celebrations,” according to a press release. “For as Rudyard Kipling noted, “All we have of freedom, all we use or know — This our fathers bought for us long and long ago.”

Applicants must write a 500 – 1000 word essay on “What Independence Day Means.” Winners will receive scholarships from $500 to $250. The organization asks applicants submit their essays electronically to BCRCC 2nd Vice Chairman, John Henager, via email at jbhenager@gmail.com by July 1st.

You access full details about the scholarship here.