Bomb targeting senior police officer kills 3 in SW Pakistan

Pakistani police say a bomb has struck a vehicle carrying a deputy inspector general of police in the southwestern city of Quetta, killing him and two other officers.

Police officer Naseeb Ullah says Thursday’s bombing targeted Hamid Shakil, who has held key positions in the police department.

He says the attack took place when the slain Shakil’s convoy passed through a residential area.

Ullah says an undetermined number of people were wounded in the attack and officers were trying to determine whether it was a suicide bombing.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Quetta is the capital of Baluchistan province, which has been the scene of a low-level insurgency by Baluch separatist groups. Islamic militants also operate in the region.