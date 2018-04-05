Bomb squad opens suspicious package, reportedly finds 'relax' sign

Authorities in Mississippi were responding to a report of a suspicious package on Thursday but the contents were likely not what they expected – a decorative wooden sign that said “Relax.”

Units from the Gulfport Police Department and the Biloxi bomb squad went to Allen Toyota dealership after an employee reported the suspicious package, Fox 10 TV reported.

The package was initially located by the employee at his home on Wednesday night, the outlet said, after which he loaded it into his truck so a friend of his that was an officer could inspect it. Authorities were reportedly called after he arrived to work.

The investigation lasted two hours, Fox 10 TV said, and included a bomb-sniffing dog.

But authorities ulimately uncovered what appeared to be a white, slightly-distressed wooden sign reading “Relax,” wrapped and tied with a bow.