Bomb squad called in after explosives found in south Pocatello

POCATELLO — If you live in south Pocatello you might have heard some explosions Wednesday night.
That was the sound of the Idaho Falls bomb squad blowing up explosives that were found by a hiker earlier in the day in the area of the Kirkham Trail and South Valley Connector.
The hiker found the explosives in the rocky area between the connector and the Kirkham trailhead around 5 p.m. Wednesday. He thought he found dynamite and immediately reported the discovery to Pocatello police.
Police responded to the area and after finding the explosives they called in the Idaho Falls bomb squad.
The bomb squad reported that what was discovered was not dynamite but another type of explosive. Police said the explosives were likely accidentally left behind during the 2015 construction of the South Valley Connector. Construction crews used explosives to clear a path for the road through the rocky terrain.
The bomb squad was expected to remain on the scene blowing up the explosives until at least 9 p.m. Wednesday. Police said the bomb squad was also going to inspect the area between the Kirkham trailhead and South Valley Connector to make sure there were no more explosives.
Police originally planned to temporarily shut down the connector as well as a section of South Second Avenue while the bomb squad was disposing of the explosives. It was later decided to keep those roads open but to temporarily close Kirkham Road while the bomb squad was on the scene. Kirkham Road connects South Second to the South Valley Connector.
The Pocatello Fire Department also responded to the incident to provide assistance.