Bomb explodes outside US Embassy in Beijing, suspect injured: report

A small bomb was detonated outside the U.S. Embassy compound in Beijing on Thursday, the embassy told The Wall Street Journal.

The bomber, a 26-year-old man, was injured in the incident, police said.

The police statement identified the man only by his surname, Jiang, and said he was from the city of Tongliao in the Chinese region of Inner Mongolia.

Bystanders shared video of the aftermath on social media, showing images of smoke unfurling in the street and what appeared to be police vehicles surrounding the building in the city’s Chaoyang District.

The blast occurred around 1 p.m. local time and could be heard from blocks away, The New York Times reported.

Witnesses told Reuters they felt tremors, and later saw police examining a vehicle outside the compound.

Police reportedly “took away a woman spraying gasoline on herself in suspected attempt at self-immolation” at around 11 a.m., the ruling Communist Party newspaper Global Times said.

China and the U.S. are in the middle of a trade dispute.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.